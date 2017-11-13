Jeff Rose Has 7 Streams of Monthly Revenue. Here's How He Did It

How you can get started yourself in creating multiple sources of income.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and certified financial planner Jeff Rose says he currently has seven sources of revenue, which are deposited into his bank account on a monthly basis. That's a lot better than the single source he had while working at McDonald's.

So, how did he do it? First, Rose wants you to know how he didn't do it -- he didn't do it with multi-level marketing, and he recommends you avoid multi-level marketing, too. It's marketed as being an easy way to become a business owner -- it takes relatively little startup capital, etc. -- but Rose knows more people who have been burned by this investment strategy than people who have had a positive outcome.

With that out of the way, click play to learn about some healthier and better ways to increase your streams of revenue.

Related: How to Invest $1,000 and Grow It Into $1 Million

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.