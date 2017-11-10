How One Entrepreneur Turned $200 Into a Seven7-Figure Business Group

Jessica Abo sits down with the serial entrepreneur, author, speaker and business athlete behind JNK and Co.

Bi-coastal business performance expert James Nicholas Kinney sits down with Jessica Abo to share how he turned $200 into a seven-figure business group; and, he explains how you can improve your company's organizational performance, increase revenue and boost morale.

Related: What You Should Know Before Joining a Board

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.