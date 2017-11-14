Warren Buffett's Top 10 Tips for Investing

What you can learn from one of the world's richest men.

Warren Buffett's investment strategies are foundational to Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town and his business, Rule One Investing. The company is even named after Buffett's number one rule for investing: "Never lose money."

In this video, Town wants to give viewers a look at 10 great investing strategies and priorities Buffett has proven to be successful over decades of ruling the investing world. Many of those rules revolve around a simple concept -- that there is no actual cheat code to become a billionaire. Instead, it takes hard work, dilligence and patience to make good investments.

Click play to learn more.

