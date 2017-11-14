How to Turn Content Into an Actual Product

In this video, Tom Ellsworth talks about how you can take content or information and turn it into a viable business model. You might at first think about a blog, where you share your thoughts or insights on a given topic. This is a common way to turn content into a product, but it's not the only way.

Think about a business like Yelp. The site isn't based on one person, but several people's reviews on restaurants, destinations and more. The result is the same, though -- information is being turned into something consumable that people are willing to pay for or advertise with.

Click play to learn more.

