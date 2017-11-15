What This Entrepreneur Learned About Business From Working With Lady Gaga

Trinity Ventures partner Anjula Acharia has created partnerships with artists like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and 50 Cent, helping to distribute their music to India. In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Acharia describes what she looks for in a partner and what a partner can expect from her. She explains why she invests in people as much as she does in an album, and why that good faith makes for a good working relationship.

Then, she breaks down what it was like for her to start her own business and what she would do differently if she could do it over.

Click play to learn more.

Related: 6 Quick Tips for Women Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.