Model Alexis Ren Has Over 11 Million Followers on Instagram. Now, She's Using That Following to Live Her Dream Life.

The model and entrepreneur stars in the third season premiere of 'Leaders Create Leaders.'

Yes, Alexis Ren is a model who has appeared in ads you've probably seen on TV or in print. But, in this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Ren explains how she wants to be defined by more than one thing -- not just by her modeling career, or her ballet background or the tragedy of her mother's passing.

Instead, she wants to be passionately curious, constantly finding new avenues to explore, whether that's in the business world or in traveling the globe.

Click play to learn Ren's story and where she is going next.

