How Two Entrepreneurs Turned an Idea Into a Blooming Floral Business

Laurenne Resnik of Bloom2Bloom shares how she and Whitney Port started a floral brand that supports local farms and gives back to sick teens.

If you are buying someone flowers for a special occasion or picking a bouquet to brighten up your home or office, the entrepreneurs behind Bloom2Bloom want you to know where your flowers are coming from and who grew them. Their social impact floral company is dedicated to bringing consumers flowers that are grown in the United States. Each artisan bouquet is made directly on the farm and hand picked 24-48 hours before it is shipped. Co-founder Laurenne Resnik sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss how she and fashion designer Whitney Port started their company and how they support Wish Upon A Teen.

