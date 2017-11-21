What Do Your Investments Say About You?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town explains how your investments can say a lot about who you are as a person. This is especially true if you invest in businesses you believe in. And why wouldn't you? As Town says, it makes no sense to give a business your money to build its brand and make more products if you don't actually like that business.

You wouldn't give the business your money in a store, so why would you give it your money in a different format? Or, if you don't believe in the business's future, why would you make a bet on it? Instead, Town recommends investing in things that reflect who you are and where your passions lie.

Click play to learn more.

Related: Warren Buffett's Top 10 Tips for Investing

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.