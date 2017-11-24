5 Tips to Become a More Productive Person

Want to get more done? Do these five things.

There's never enough time in the day to finish everything you need to get done. However, by following Jack Canfield's five tips on becoming more productive, you can at least get more done than you have in the past.

Start by cleaning up your messes. Think about all the incomplete projects you've already started. Odds are, these are stressing you out, weighing you down and reducing your productivity. So, make it a habit to finish these tasks. That way, you'll have a clean slate and you'll be ready to move into the present with a clear head.

Click play to learn more.

