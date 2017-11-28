This Marketing Strategy Might Revolutionize the Industry the Way Email Did. Here's How to Get Ahead of the Trend.

What do you know about Messenger marketing?

Email revolutionized the marketing industry. Now Messenger marketing has a chance to do the same.

What is Messenger marketing? It's a combination of an email subscription list and Facebook Messenger, where your fans and followers can connect directly with your brand through the app and communicate in real time.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel gives his viewers a basic background on how Messenger marketing works, then shows seven great ways you can use Messenger marketing effectively.

Click play to learn more Messenger marketing and get ahead of the trend.

