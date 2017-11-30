Office Goals on the Road: Pink Floors Makeover

In this episode of Office Goals on the Road, Kate and Joey team up with another business-owning couple to transform the office of a shared artists studio and creative workspace into something that can impress and inspire. They’re up against a triangular layout and lots of storage issues, but that’s nothing that they can’t solve with some new furniture and a creative touch! Most importantly, this office needs to be fun and represent the creative, inventive, artistic aesthetic of the company, so what better way to show off that side of things than with some pink painted floors!

To learn more about how Staples can help with create the perfect workplace, click here.

Related: Colorful Room Makeover for a Good Cause