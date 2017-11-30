Why Having Just a Few Loyal Fans Can Make a Big Difference

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett sits down with entrepreneur Pat Flynn to talk about how you can build a community around your brand. Flynn highlights three important keys you need to keep in mind.

First, know that a few loyal fans can make all the difference. These loyal fans will be your brand ambassadors going forward and can build something you didn't think was possible.

Second, understand that you won't gain fans from when they first see you, but from what you give them. What experiences are you offering people that they can't get elsewhere?

Lastly, give your customers and fans the room to interact with not just you and your brand, but with each other. Build a quality product or service so that you can trust your fans to show others your value, even when you're not involved in the conversation.

Click play to learn more.

