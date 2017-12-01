4 Tips to Stepping Outside Your Comfort Zone and Living Your Dream Life

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a new outcome.

Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield says we as people and entrepreneurs often feel stuck in our lives and our work. However, we often allow that feeling to become a self-fulfilling prophecy when we refuse to get outside our comfort zones to actually make significant changes.

Canfield wants to change that thinking. In this video, he gives four tips on how you can break out of your own comfort zone -- the one that is making you unhappy, in the long run -- and start pursuing with focus the things you really care about.

Click play to learn more.

