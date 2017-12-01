How 2 Sisters Created a Business Around Wearable Art

Jessica Abo sits down with the entrepreneurs behind the ready-to-wear brand artTECA.

Sisters Claudia and Flavia Giardinella started artTECA to fuse their love of art and fashion. Their brand is dedicated to making pieces that are 100 percent silk and made in the U.S. while supporting art education with every purchase made. The duo works with artists on limited edition collections to help women create a closet that resembles a gallery. The entrepreneurs shared their tips for other entrepreneurs who are thinking of starting their own business with Jessica Abo.

Related: How Two Entrepreneurs Turned an Idea Into a Blooming Floral Business

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.