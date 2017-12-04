5 Common Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When Creating, Launching and Selling Online Courses

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett shares the five biggest mistakes that he and his clients have made when creating, launching and selling online courses and information products. Then, he explains how you can avoid making those same mistakes in your business.

For example, too many people try to create an online course for themselves, rather than for the market. There's a big difference between these two, because, as Rollett says, building a course is not about you. It's about what people actually want and are willing to pay for.

Click play to learn more.

