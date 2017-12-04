Use These Tips to Crush Your Next Job Interview

This entrepreneur talks about interviewing tips you can use on both sides of the table.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Seven Seas Music CEO and co-founder Brooke Wentz gives some great tips on how you can crush your next job interview, whether you're applying for the job or judging a potential applicant.

For example, Wentz advises applicants to ask about a company's culture and history, because that proves a seriousness about the application and a desire to be a part of the business. When she is looking for new people to hire, she in turn uses the same strategy to weed out people she thinks may not be a good fit.

Click play to learn more.

