8 Ways to Pick a Great Name for Your Business

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explains eight strategies you can use to come up with a great name for your business. This name will set the tone for your brand and help shape how your customers and audience view you. So, it's important to make sure you pick a good name. In fact, Bet-David says it's just as important as picking a good name for your child.

And just like you might do research for baby names, Bet-David gives you ways to research good business names. For example, have you considered looking at foreign languages to see if other cultures have a word that's just right for you? Do you have an interesting story that comes with the name, based on the research you've done?

There are all sorts of ways to come up with a good name, but it all starts with being deliberate and intentional when searching for the right one.

