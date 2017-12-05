Feeling Lost? Here's One Way to Get Back on Track.

How to dig yourself out from under negative emotions.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel explains how identity is like a house -- one you rent, but that's never truly yours. Just as you might choose to move houses as your needs evolve, you should allow your identity to evolve as you do, too.

So, if you're feeling lost, Angel says it's because you've slipped into an identity that feels lost. However, you can feel better if you think about a time in which you felt happier and more purposeful. Think about who you were at that time and what gave you strength, and try to live with a more confident identity.

Click play to learn more about the identity gap.

