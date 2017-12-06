This Entrepreneur Says a $5 Sales Job Led Her to Become the CEO of IKEA North America

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Pernille Lopez, the former CEO of IKEA North America and founder of Good Life Designed, talks about how to make a breakthrough in whichever industry you choose.

Lopez's top piece of advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is to be patient. Be patient at your job, and be willing to start from the bottom and work your way up by doing a good job at every stop. More importantly, be patient with yourself, and know that all of your goals are achievable if you continue to move forward and focus on the bigger picture.

Click play to learn more.

