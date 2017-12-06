How to Make More Online Sales With a Low-Traffic Website

Optimize your content, even if you don't have tons of audience data.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel introduces CrazyEgg to viewers, an online platform that allows users to optimize their web content without getting hundreds or thousands of people to test it. That way, if you run a small website and want to convert more of your audience into a sale, but you don't get enough traffic to have significant statistical data, you can still learn how to improve your site in various ways.

For example, you could write or remove headlines, create new content and do all sorts of things to make your page more attractive to your niche and make more sales.

Click play to learn more.

