How You Handle Mistakes Can Actually Help Build Brand Loyalty

Join C-Suite host Jason Forrest as he interviews Cheyenne Construction CEO Bob McCarthy, who has been quoted as saying, “Every company makes mistakes; it’s how you handle those mistakes that determines whether you will be successful.” McCarthy started his first company with $3,000; today Cheyenne is worth over $40 million. On this C-Suite episode, McCarthy shares a few of the mistakes he made and how he handled them with such integrity that the missteps actually built more loyalty among his clients.

Related: The Inventor Behind the Segway Scooter and Insulin Pump Predicts Who Will Get to Mars First -- and It's Not Elon Musk or Richard Branson