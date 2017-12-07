How to Invest When You Only Have $100 to Spend

Wall Street brokers probably aren't going to be interested in working with you if you have a limited budget for investing. Those people make money off your money, and a fraction of a $100 investment just isn't enough to incentivize them.

But, that doesn't mean you should wait to invest. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and certified financial planner Jeff Rose breaks down some ways you can start investing now with as little as $100.

Start by understanding exactly what you want out of your investment strategy. Are you saving for retirement? Looking for a higher-risk, higher-reward strategy? Do you want to pick your investments or allow someone else to do that for you?

Click play to learn which strategy and resource might be right for you.

Related: How to Make Over $1,000 a Month by Blogging

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.