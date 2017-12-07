This Entrepreneur Only Does What He Wants, and This Simple Philosophy Has Made His Business Worth Millions.

How being present and making the most of every minute will improve your productivity and happiness.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with Dollar Beard Club co-founder Chris Stoikos to talk about the importance of mindfulness and being present. The interview starts with Adams and Stoikos simply breathing deeply and encouraging viewers to do the same -- to be centered and focused on the interview itself rather than checking a smartphone or email.

Then, Stoikos explains how he works to improve his mindset on a daily basis, which in turn allows him to come at each new day with excitement rather than dread.

Stoikos says he lives by two simple rules:

He does what he wants. He does what he says he's going to do.

Simply by engaging on his goals and following through, Stoikos has helped make viral videos and build Dollar Beard club into a million-dollar business.

Click play to learn more.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel.

Related: Why You Should Always Say Yes to New Opportunities, Even If You Don't Yet Have the Skill Set for Them

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.