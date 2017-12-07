Cluttered to Creative Office Makeover

In this episode of Office Goals on the Road, Kate and Joey transform a storage room/ library into a perfect brainstorming space for the marketing of teaching accessories!

Kate and Joey have travelled to Creative Teaching Press this week, a company that produces classroom decorations and other fun educational accessories for teachers. They're transforming the library (AKA storage room) into a space for the marketing team to show off the products in an exciting environment. With a sunny mural, some new ceiling tiles, and lots of display options for the creative marketing team, Kate and Joey help this room live up to its full potential!

