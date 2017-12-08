5 Things Great Leaders Do That Set Them Apart

No matter your industry, goals or personality, being able to lead is a powerful tool you should have in your pocket. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield wants to help you become a better leader by breaking down five things leaders do that set them and their teams apart.

The first is that a good leader should be open to feedback. If you only want to become a leader so you can tell others what you want them to do, you're probably not going to be successful. But, if you're willing to keep an open mind and hear what others have to contribute, you can improve your processes and make your teammates feel more confident about you and their role within the team.

Click play to learn more tips.

Related: 4 Tips to Stepping Outside Your Comfort Zone and Living Your Dream Life

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.