What's the Best Way to Let Go of Good Employees?

What do you do with loyal employees when you need to pivot?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman sits down with Sasanka Atapattu, founder of LaunchSource, to talk about a difficult topic: How do you transition good employees and people who no longer fit within the company? This happens often with startups, when the business is still establishing itself and it is important to be able to evolve and adapt.

But, just because it's necessary for the business to move forward doesn't mean it's easy on the people involved. These people often have families depending on their salary, and you might even be friends with some of them. So, how do you move forward without letting them down?

Atapattu suggests the most important part of the transition is to be honest and upfront. By letting your employees see how you're struggling to make a decision, or why you think it's for the best, you let them know that you respect them even when their job roles don't necessarily make sense for the current iteration of the business.

