When You're an Entrepreneur on a Mission, Anything Is Possible

Episode 3 of Ambitious Adventures is all about the mission. Why do entrepreneurs do what they do? Hosts Greg Rollett and Brandon T. Adams discover that a real entrepreneur's mission is bigger than doing something for yourself. A great mission is about creating something for the impact it will have on others.

During this adventure, they talk to New York Times bestselling author Joel Comm from Do Good Stuff about the transformation of his mission over time. They also hear from construction entrepreneur Derreck Stratton, whose mission changed after his daughter was born, and Christina Kalsan, whose mission revolves around taking inventors' ideas from light bulb to launch. Finally, they catch up with the next generation of entrepreneurs when they hear about the moonshot missions of YouTube star Jake Paul and 15-year-old speaker and author Caleb Maddix. What's your mission?

Find out how to make it even bigger in this episode of Ambitious Adventures.

