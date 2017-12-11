Why Losing a Trusted Partner Can Make You a Better Businessperson

Plus, why you shouldn't let it stop you from developing relationships.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Denise Hewett, co-founder of Scripted, talks about how hard work and a great support system got her to where she is today. Specifically, she speaks about how one inspiration -- one person who understands your goals and objectives -- can help shape your journey and spur you to do things you never intended.

Then, she explains how losing that person can actually help you in your business.

Click play to learn more.

