Looking for Digital Content Ideas? Watch How This Live Talk Show Is Co-Produced By Its Audience in Real Time.

How Mario Armstrong's 'Never Settle' makes the most of its live format.

Ever wondered what a truly live talk show -- one that can react in real time to what its audience wants -- might look like? In the fourth episode of season two of Entrepreneur Network partner Mario Armstrong's Never Settle Show, Armstrong and his team try to do just that, using social media to allow the audience to help produce the show by picking subjects.

The Never Settle crew teaches about personal branding and how it can unlock your dream career, then guests Rakia Reynolds and Carrie Hammer join Armstrong to talk tactical branding tips.

Click play to learn from the experts and watch the next episode of Never Settle.

