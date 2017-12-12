How Many of These 14 Common Negotiating Mistakes Do You Make?

You might not even know you're messing up.

Much of business -- and life -- is about negotiation. We need to be able to find common ground to make connections, work together and sell to one another. That's why it's important for a business leader to be a strong negotiator. When making deals or deciding on contracts, a business leader needs to be the company's best advocate. That means fighting for the best possible deal.

But, how exactly do you go about that? You can't just take a hard line on every issue and shut yourself off until others agree to your terms. That's why, in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David walks you through 14 common mistakes negotiators make and how you can avoid them.

Click play to learn the tips and become a better negotiator.

