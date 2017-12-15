6 Great Reasons Why More Women Need to Invest

Wall Street and the financial marketplace is largely male-dominated. Here's why it shouldn't be.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town gives six reasons why more women need to invest. You might be thinking that this sounds like general advice, or that everyone should invest. However, Town breaks down statistically the way men tend to invest more often than women, and why it should probably be the other way around.

For example, consider the fact that women tend to earn less than men over the course of their respective careers. However, women also tend to retire earlier and live longer. So, it only makes sense that smart investments could make up some of that disparity and help more women have the sort of retirement they've always wanted.

Click play to learn more.

