How This Artist Went From Doodling in School to Seeing Her Pieces in Museums

Plus, why you should always maintain your self-belief.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with visual artist Shantell Martin to talk about identity and potential. Martin says that when she was in school, she was often chastised for drawing when teachers thought she should have been taking notes or paying more attention to a lecture. However, Martin claims that they should have realized how drawn she was to, well, drawing -- how it was almost like an addiction.

Martin explains how that great passion for drawing and art allowed her to push past other people's expectations of what she could or couldn't do, and how that has allowed her to work with celebrities like Alicia Keys and Kendrick Lamar and to see her art in museums.

