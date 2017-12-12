Entrepreneurship Is All About Sacrifice. Here's Why It's Worth It.

Why the obstacles now will seem like only a little bit of hardship when you finally break through.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, WeTransfer president and CMO Damian Bradfield discusses his early days of entrepreneurship and how he had to give up on some of his favorite ideas -- or in other words, had to kill his darlings. He also explains what it was like to move from Europe to the United States for his business, but most importantly, he explains why the journey has been worth it for him.

Click play to learn more.

Related: Imagination Is What Sets Humans Apart From Animals -- and Great Entrepreneurs From Others

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.