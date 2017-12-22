What Do You Do After You've Made It to the Top?

What's an entrepreneur supposed to do after he's made his dream a reality?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman sits down with Elliott O'Donovan, a Washington, D.C.-based entrepreneur who decided one day to quit his 9 to 5 and pursue his dream of being a photographer. He had to hustle to build his client list, offering to shoot weddings and couples for discounted prices while establishing himself as a professional.

Due to his hard work, O'Donovan eventually reached the level of success he'd always dreamed about. But, with that success came two questions:

Is this it? Where do I go from here?

Click play to learn more about how O'Donovan struggled to accept his limitations and then bounced back.

