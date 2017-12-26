What to Do When You're Ready to Sell Your Business

Steps you can take to get the most out of selling your company.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, 1-800-Dentist founder Fred Joyal breaks down quickly what a business owner should consisder and do before selling a company. His first piece of advice is to get a smart lawyer who will be able to tell you exactly what will happen after the sale is made -- you might think this is straightforward, but it isn't. When you sell a company for $10 million, you might only ever see $5 million or $8 million, depending on the terms of the deal and whether you meet certain benchmarks.

It's also important to meet with different brokers and people, so you have a wide range of potential buyers and you can pick one that makes you feel comfortable going forward.

Click play to learn more.

