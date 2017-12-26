Financial Tricks That Will Help You Retire Before Age 65

Start by starting -- start investing and planning for the future now.

Retirement planning can be tricky, but it’s entirely possible to have enough money to retire early -- you just have to be smart and disciplined with your money. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town gives you a few tips that will help you retire before 65 and live comfortably.

You don't need to win the lottery or have a large inheritance. Instead, it's important to be mindful with your money and start planning at a young age. Specifically, you should try to live below your means if possible and invest early.

Click play to learn more.

