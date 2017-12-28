The Only 2 Ways You Can Have More Money

Here's how you can earn more and stop focusing so much on how to cut costs.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield says there are only two ways that anyone can have more money -- you can either make more or save more. That said, it's more fun and satisfying to be able to earn more -- that way, you don't have to worry on a daily basis whether you can afford this or that.

So, Canfield wants to help entrepreneurs find new sources of income -- either by doing more of what is already working, or by exploring a new field -- so they can have the security and wealth they seek without hoarding their cash.

Click play to learn more.

