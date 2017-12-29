How to Bounce Back If Your Employees Steal From You

Entrepreneurs are notoriously resilient, but how can you move forward if you can't trust your team?

One of the biggest assets a startup has is its data. Tan Kabra, Launchbye CEO, was faced with a serious problem when a trusted employee started stealing data and siphoning leads to build a competing agency. To make problems worse, Kabra was traveling at the time and had no one who could immediately replace that employee's role.

So, how did he deal with it? How did he respond in the moment and grow from it afterward?

Click play to learn what Kabra did and the lessons he learned along the way.

