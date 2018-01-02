Daymond John Shares How to Grow Personally and Professionally Through Business

Who ever said being a successful entrepreneur would be easy? From mistakes to failures, it’s a rocky road, but nonetheless rewarding. Just take it from entrepreneur, investor and Shark Tank judge Daymond John.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, John shares how in order to grow professionally, you have to grow personally, too. “You have to be realistic that you’re going to get knocked down,” says John. “Every industry you jump into, somebody has been mastering it for a long time and many people have failed at it.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean you should turn away from opportunities, goals or even challenges. Instead, learn from the people around you. It took John over three years being a judge and investor on Shark Tank until he actually started making money, because it took time to learn. “I started making money when I surrounded myself with experts that understood that industry,” he shares. “Every day I’m learning, I’m on a quest.”

Click play to learn more.

