To Be Successful, Stop Making Excuses and Face Your Fears

If you want to be successful, you have to get out of denial and come to terms with the things holding you back.

Do you constantly find yourself making excuses? Do you try to ignore the toxic work environment you’re in? Are you in denial about your exercise and health regimen? Whatever it might be, if you want to be successful, you have to identify these things and face challenges head-on.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield wants to help you answer one simple question: “Are you lying to yourself?” While answering this question might be difficult, Canfield helps guide you through the process, and the first step is identifying the exact thing that you’re in denial about. The sooner you’re able to identify this issue, the less painful it will be to resolve. According to Canfield, “Successful people are more committed to why things are going wrong and fixing them than they are at defending their position or maintaining their ignorance.”

After you’ve identified your issue, do something about it. While the truth can often be scary, it’s important in order to progress. And that doesn’t mean making drastic changes either. For example, if you identify an issue at work, that doesn’t mean you have to quit. Instead, have a conversation about it with your boss or co-worker to come to a resolution. Facing your fears and taking action is never easy, but in order to be successful, you’ve got to make it a habit.

Click play to learn more.

