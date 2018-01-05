How to Transform Pain and Setbacks Into Power and Success

Jessica Abo sits down with an author and entrepreneur who wants to help you go from sick, stuck and sad to passionate, bold and with purpose.

Jim Curtis, an active public speaker and the president of Remedy Health Media in New York City, is on a mission to help people experiencing pain. In his new book, The Stimulati Experience, Curtis shares his battle living with an undiagnosed illness for more than 20 years and the step-by-step program he discovered to overcome pain, setback and struggle to transform your life.

In this video, Curtis tells Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo how his method applies to entrepreneurs, who may experience more stress than others. Click play to learn more.

