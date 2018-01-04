The 4 Best Investments You Can Make to Start 2018

Get the new year started right with these money decisions.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose breaks down four great ways you can start investing. So, if one of your New Year's resolutions was to make more money this year, you can use one (or more) of these strategies to help you achieve that goal -- and work toward your retirement at the same time.

Rose's tips include using exchange traded funds (ETFs) through Betterment, stock market alternatives and how you can invest in yourself in 2018.

Click play to learn more and start investing your money.

