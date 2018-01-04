How to Steal From the World's Best Achievers

In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with Tom Bilyeu, the founder of Impact Theory. Impact Theory is an interview series that attempts to get inside the mindset of the world's highest achievers, and Bilyeu describes the values, laws and beliefs that can lead to success. He bases his teachings on the principles of reciprocity, and believes that if you are willing to do whatever it takes, the universe will pay you back.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel.

Related: The People Who Break or Manipulate the Rules Are the Ones Who Really Become Successful

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.