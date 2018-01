Mike Wolfe, creator and star of History Channel’s hit series American Pickers, sat down with Nicole Sawyer, host of C-Suite Insights, at his store Antique Archaeology in Nashville, Tenn., to discuss how he turned a passion he discovered at 6 years old into an international brand. In the United States alone, the antique and vintage goods retail industry is expected to account for $19.8 billion in 2017, according to IBISWorld. As America becomes a disposable society, Wolfe fears many historical pieces will end up in the trash. He wants to educate people on the importance of historic preservation whether it be old stuff or heritage tourism. You may have something in your home very valuable, you just don’t even realize it!