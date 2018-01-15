These Entrepreneurs Use the Power of Their Community to Grow and Give Back

Greg Rollett and Brandon Adams travel to La Crosse, Wis., a small river town, to see how entrepreneurs in this city have used the power of community to turn their ideas into thriving businesses.

Entrepreneurship is a lonely sport. At times, it feels like it’s just you out there trying to tackle insurmountable problems, challenges, obstacles and opportunities. The entrepreneurs who find massive success are the ones who are part of communities that encourage them, help them and give them an edge. As the old adage goes, you are the product of your environment and your success, or lack thereof, speaks volumes about your community. That is why we have packed our bags and traveled to La Crosse, Wis., a small river town, to see how entrepreneurs in this city have used the power of community to turn their ideas into thriving businesses.

In this video, Greg Rollett and Brandon T. Adams meet Andrew Londre, their community ambassador, who introduces them to three companies that have used the power of the community to start and grow their business, as well as give back to their community for the current and future generations. During this adventure, you'll meet Josh and Mary Larson from Full Circle Supply, Wyatt Hrudka from Wyatt Bicycles as well as Joe and Tami from Pearl Street Brewery. Along the way Rollett and Adams will put out the key advantage points from each business that you can use to find and embrace a community to bring your entrepreneurial dreams to life.

Related: When You're an Entrepreneur on a Mission, Anything Is Possible

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.