What Real Entrepreneurs Do When They Hear the Word 'No'

Are you strong enough to push through early struggles?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman sits down with two founders to hear their stories of perseverence and resilience.

Raul Tovar is the co-founder of WindowsWear, a fashion tech company based in New York City that archives display windows. He moved from Mexico to New York determined to make something of himself and resolved that he would not go home empty-handed.

Jordan Wan is the founder and CEO of CloserIQ, which builds sales teams for startups. He started his business through tragedy -- losing his mother and his marriage in the early stages.

You might think these difficulties -- whether moving, or being told their ideas weren't good enough, or working through tragedy -- would be enough to make them give up. But they didn't. They only spurred them to greater success.

Click play to learn more.

Related: How to Bounce Back If Your Employees Steal From You

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.