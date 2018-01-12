Former Tinder Employees Launch Professional Networking App

The connected home security startup, Ring, has acquired Mr. Beams. Mr. Beams is a company that makes off-grid LED lights. Mr. Beams' smart lights will now be used in Ring's outdoor security systems to work with Ring's security system and doorbell monitor.

The New York City-based healthcare startup, Quartet, has raised $40 million in series C funding, almost doubling its funding to-date. Quartet bridges physical and mental health care by building a collaborative healthcare ecosystem. By bringing together physicians and insurance companies, Quartet seeks to effectively improve patient outcomes and drive down healthcare costs.

A group of Tinder's former employee's have come together to create Ripple, a professional networking app. Ripple has Tinder-esque features, like swiping yes or no, but is more heavily focused on information about the business guy or gal rather than what the person looks like -- although it does have a cool face scanning feature that lets you easily find someone on the app.

