How to Turn Your Inner Critic Into Your Inner Coach

One simple mental trick could be the difference between your frustration and happiness.

If you're not as happy as you feel you ought to be, it might be because you listen to your inner critic -- not your inner coach. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield gives you some tips that will help you change your thinking, so you can learn from your mistakes and become better instead of feeling worn down by them.

Even just a simple change in your mindset can make a big difference in your day-to-day life, emotions and happiness.

Click play to learn more.

