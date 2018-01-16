3 Tips to Sticking to Your Goals When You Feel Like Quitting

Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel gives you three great strategies you can use to keep moving forward.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel gives you three great strategies you can use when you feel like giving up on a goal.

His first suggestion is to create high stakes for the goal. Tell others what you plan to do, so that if you just give up, there will be people who hold you accountable for it.

His second suggestion is to examine your own biochemistry. If you're feeling tired or stressed, these emotions might be coming from your diet, sleep schedule or something unrelated to your goal. However, you might be tempted to conflate the two if you fail to do a proper self-examination.

Click play to learn the third strategy.

