3 Simple Tips to Make Your YouTube Page Look Way More Professional

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri breaks down three tips you can use to make your YouTube page look more professional. You want fans, viewers and potential endorsers to view your page as a destination and be impressed by your content, but that won't happen if you skip steps.

For example, what does your "Home" tab content display? It's most likely blank if you haven't taken the time to make a playlist (Jafri recommends at least three to five playlists, though you can have as many as 10), then add it to your home page.

This simple step can be the difference between having a YouTube page that looks blank and one that looks full.

Click play to learn more.

